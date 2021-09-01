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Taliban Parade their American Armored MRAPs in Kandahar
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40 views • September 01, 2021
MRAP stands for "Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected" vehicle. MRAPs weigh 14 to 18 tons and cost U.S. tax payers between $500,000 and $1,000,000 each.
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