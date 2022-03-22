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Game Dev: Death String Nei v1.04 is NOW AVAILABLE!
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11 views • March 22, 2022
FREE for Mac, Windows and Linux: https://www.patreon.com/posts/game-dev-death-64100326
v1.04 Upgrades:
- Neifirst encounter tweaked so that speed runners can avoid picking up the heart.
- Additional dialogue with Neifirst (1 of 6 possibilities).
- Additional interaction with Neifirst: If you attack her, a different message is displayed (1 of 6 possibilities).
- Visual tweaks to dialogue box (expanding box, fade in/out in 0.3 seconds).
- Nei reacts to corpses (one of ten possibilities). To see them all, you must win the game at least once.
- Title Screen now has an amazing new track, Humanity's Last Stand by Steve (Arteria3D).
- Play button on Title Screen now strobes.
- Improved icon
- And, of course, an all new level!
DEATH STRING NEI is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and extended gameplay.
Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string
Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
v1.04 Upgrades:
- Neifirst encounter tweaked so that speed runners can avoid picking up the heart.
- Additional dialogue with Neifirst (1 of 6 possibilities).
- Additional interaction with Neifirst: If you attack her, a different message is displayed (1 of 6 possibilities).
- Visual tweaks to dialogue box (expanding box, fade in/out in 0.3 seconds).
- Nei reacts to corpses (one of ten possibilities). To see them all, you must win the game at least once.
- Title Screen now has an amazing new track, Humanity's Last Stand by Steve (Arteria3D).
- Play button on Title Screen now strobes.
- Improved icon
- And, of course, an all new level!
DEATH STRING NEI is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and extended gameplay.
Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string
Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
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