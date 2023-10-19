Create New Account
IDF releases footage said to be, the Destruction of Hezbollah Targets located in Southern Lebanon
IDF releases footage said to be the Destruction of Hezbollah Targets located in Southern Lebanon

Adding:

U.S. State Dept issues "worldwide caution" travel alert.

Biden to address the nation later today.

— List of countries that have asked their citizens to immediately leave Lebanon:

- Germany

- Saudi Arabia

- Canada

- United States

- United Kingdom

- Australia

Adding:

⚡️According to Hezbollah, since the start of fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah fighters have destroyed/seriously damaged 10 Merkava 3 and Merkava 4 tanks.

Hezbollah also admits the loss of 17 people during the same battles.



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

