IDF releases footage said to be the Destruction of Hezbollah Targets located in Southern Lebanon
U.S. State Dept issues "worldwide caution" travel alert.
Biden to address the nation later today.
— List of countries that have asked their citizens to immediately leave Lebanon:
- Germany
- Saudi Arabia
- Canada
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Australia
⚡️According to Hezbollah, since the start of fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah fighters have destroyed/seriously damaged 10 Merkava 3 and Merkava 4 tanks.
Hezbollah also admits the loss of 17 people during the same battles.
