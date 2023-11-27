Graphene & the Skynet Grid Control

🔗 ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Long, Christopher M., Marc A. Nascarella, and Peter A. Valberg. "Carbon black vs. black carbon and other airborne materials containing elemental carbon: Physical and chemical distinctions." Environmental pollution 181 (2013): 271-286.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0269749113003266?via%3Dihub
Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction
https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/carbon-black-dust-the-chemtrail-secret-for-weather-warfare-geoengineering-and-ozone-destruction/
Zhang, X., Chen, X. & Wang, J. A number-based inventory of size-resolved black carbon particle emissions by global civil aviation. Nat Commun 10, 534 (2019).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-08491-9
Matthes, Sigrun, et al. "Climate optimized air transport." Atmospheric Physics: Background–Methods–Trends. Berlin, Heidelberg: Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 2012. 727-746.
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-30183-4_44
https://www.icao.int/Meetings/EnvironmentalColloquium/Documents/2010-Colloquium/6_Schumann_Wmo.pdf
Google is helping pilots route flights to create fewer contrails, which is better for the climate
https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/9/23825771/google-american-airlines-ai-flights-contrails-climate-change
Google AI For Contrail Contro
https://youtu.be/0rW51rYktNk
EUROCONTROL launches ContrailNet - the new network to create a common repository of contrail observation data
https://www.eurocontrol.int/news/eurocontrol-launches-contrailnet-new-network-create-common-repository-contrail-observation
https://www.eurocontrol.int/about-us
Sustainable Skies Conference: Contrails in Focus
EUROCONTROL and CANSO event 7 - 8 November 2023
https://www.eurocontrol.int/event/sustainable-skies-conference-contrails-focus
https://www.eurocontrol.int/sites/default/files/2023-11/2023-11-07-contrails-conference-session-001-plu-gierens-what-are-contrails.pdf
https://www.eurocontrol.int/sites/default/files/2023-11/2023-11-07-contrails-conference-session-005-manneville-eclif3-volcan-in-flight-measurement.pdf
Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen)
https://www.faa.gov/nextgen
https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/today
Aviation Environmental Design Tool (AEDT)
https://aedt.faa.gov/
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfN7m5OaSZKT5gm8eoKOlbR1ediCDOAOn
ADS-B Exchange Flight Tracking
https://globe.adsbexchange.com/
Jet fuel consumption - Country rankings
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/jet_fuel_consumption/
