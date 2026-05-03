The Carbon Con

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In recent years, the viperous phrase ‘net zero’ has slithered from policy circles into everyday conversation—endlessly recited by politicians, tiresomely echoed by corporations, and debated across kitchen tables and pub bars everywhere. But what does it really mean in practice? And more importantly, what happens when ideologically-driven fanaticism engulfs reality? Take the catastrophic example of Cuba, a country suffering crippling reductions in hydrocarbon fuel use. Unsurprisingly, the result isn’t the promised green utopia powered by renewables, but a deliberately sabotaged system plagued by blackouts, economic contraction, and crushing hardship.