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Rapture
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82 views • February 16, 2022
Many people have heard about the rapture teaching. This short video gives one of the main verses in the Bible where the doctrine comes from.
Click here to watch a longer video called "Everything You Need to Know About The Rapture": https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "Everything You Need to Know About The Rapture": https://bit.ly/3l66kGU
For inquiries email [email protected]
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