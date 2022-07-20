Putin’s First Foreign Trip to Iran Since the Invasion

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https://gnews.org/post/pwng5834
07/19/2022 WION: Russian President Vladimir Putin to embark on his first foreign trip since the invasion, as his war on Ukraine continues and the divide between Moscow and the West deepens. He said it would be impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world