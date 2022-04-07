Starvation Is Coming - Rancher Explains

This is Shad Sullivan coming to you from the head waters of Bitter Creek Archer County Texas. We have to talk. State officials indicate if a producer is unable to move animals to market, if necessary, advise and assist on depopulation and disposal methods. We are plowing under vegetable crops from coast to coast. We are euthanizing millions of chickens. We are aborting sows and burying feeder pigs. We are dumping milk by the hundreds of thousands of gallons. And now they’re preparing us to depopulate the fat cattle ready to harvest. Our food supply is in trouble. If you’re not concerned about this food supply problem, you better be. We can feed the world and yet we’re forced to destroying our harvests. We must get those big packing houses up and running. We’re in a dangerous position. Ranchers are going broke. Farmers are doing all they can to stay here but destroying our harvest will push more farmers into bankruptcy. Overnight you’re going to go hungry. It’s coming. I’m worried about my country.