We were warned Pope Benedict's Death marks 'the end of the times'
17 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
John-Henry Westen Show


January 24, 2023


The death of Pope Benedict XVI is shedding new light on the mysterious Garabandal Apparitions, which speak of the end times: an urgent need for repentance, the coming wrath of God, and the overflowing cup of poison filled by corrupt bishops, priests, and cardinals. Has the death of Pope Benedict XVI unleashed this prophecy despite all the warning signs?


Listen to the Virgin Mary's last warning as explained by Glenn Hudson, a man personally healed in connection with the Garabandal Apparitions. With the death of Pope Benedict XVI, Glenn Hudson's account of Garabandal may be the last warning given during these times — and into the final era of the Church.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26ymvo-we-were-warned-pope-benedicts-death-marks-the-end-of-the-times.html


