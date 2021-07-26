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Dr. David Martin; Patent(s) Review on SARS CoV 2 Part 1
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123 views • July 26, 2021
WE MADE SARS
THERE WAS NO LAB LEAK
CORONAVIRUS IS NOT NOVEL
THIS IS ALL A PROGRAM TO ADDICT THE PUBLIC TO VACCINE
AN OVERVIEW OF ALL THE FINANCIAL BACKING RELATED TO SARS COV2 - THERE WAS NO SINGLE IDENTIFIED NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AT ALL AND IT’S NOT BEEN NOVEL FOR OVER TWO DECADES
SARS IS NOT A NATURAL PROGRESSION - AS RELATED TO FAUCI’S RESEARCH - WE MADE SARS, AND WE PATENTED IT 22 YEARS AGO
PATENT 7279327
THE PATENT RELATED TO THE SPIKE PROTEIN WAS FILED IN 2000 In this video Dr.David E. Martin explains in detail, the patents related to SARS Cov2.
Dr. David Martin; Patent(s) Review on SARS CoV 2 Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuVIaf-WedM
I took a screen recording of the original video from peertube where the complete video is available(~90min).
This information is matter of PUBLIC RECORD and as outlined by Dr. Martin, the information is in the public record. The opinions and assertions expressed in this video may not reflect my own.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
THERE WAS NO LAB LEAK
CORONAVIRUS IS NOT NOVEL
THIS IS ALL A PROGRAM TO ADDICT THE PUBLIC TO VACCINE
AN OVERVIEW OF ALL THE FINANCIAL BACKING RELATED TO SARS COV2 - THERE WAS NO SINGLE IDENTIFIED NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AT ALL AND IT’S NOT BEEN NOVEL FOR OVER TWO DECADES
SARS IS NOT A NATURAL PROGRESSION - AS RELATED TO FAUCI’S RESEARCH - WE MADE SARS, AND WE PATENTED IT 22 YEARS AGO
PATENT 7279327
THE PATENT RELATED TO THE SPIKE PROTEIN WAS FILED IN 2000 In this video Dr.David E. Martin explains in detail, the patents related to SARS Cov2.
Dr. David Martin; Patent(s) Review on SARS CoV 2 Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuVIaf-WedM
I took a screen recording of the original video from peertube where the complete video is available(~90min).
This information is matter of PUBLIC RECORD and as outlined by Dr. Martin, the information is in the public record. The opinions and assertions expressed in this video may not reflect my own.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
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