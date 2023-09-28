YAH'S HOLY FEAST MOADIM SEASON- YOM KIPPUR-DOES IT MATTER?!

Attend this very solemn High & Holy feast in the description with our messianic Hebrew Mother, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she serves up a full prime rib plate of this feast and why it's MANDATORY for the people of YAH and Saints! . Does require a 24-hr minimum fast either before or after you attend this service! Prepare your communion elements. Calling one and all to YAH'S Most Holy & Sacred Table of Yom Kippur. Put on white, no bathing or eating!!! A time of affliction as DECREED BY THE MOST HIGH! Time to get a good understanding for all that have received the blood of YESHUA!

To hear entire service & attend here: https://youtube.com/live/P3FSt-o2aNM