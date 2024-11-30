BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My Son Zachary. RIP son
Taking Back Our Country
Taking Back Our Country
30 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 5 months ago

This is a little clip of my son Zachary at about age 13 racing cyclocross in the junior category with cyclocross crusade series in Portland Oregon. He’s looking pretty good running the barriers and jumping right back on his bike pretty quickly.

He wanted to ride across America on our tandem bike. We rode 145 miles to the beach one day and, if he had not gotten into drugs I’m certain we would’ve done it. I was just waiting for him to tell me he was ready to start peddling  He died of a fentanyl overdose in 2023 at age 24.


I’m really sad to see him go because I still had hope in him wanting to make a new life without drugs.



Keywords
healthfreedomtruthbikebicyclebicyclingcyclocross
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy