Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is There a Spheres Chart with Levels of Love to Go Through Each Sphere? Manufactured with Mind and Failure, Progression With Mind vs Soul, How Can We Learn About Love? What Is Love?
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
92 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/P5bglLEtU-c

20090926 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P1


Cut:

1h20m10s - 1h24m08s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“NONE OF THE PROGRESSION ABOVE THE 6th SPHERE CAN HAPPEN INTELLECTUALLY AND IN FACT THE MAJORITY OF PROGRESSION UNDERNEATH THE 6th SPHERE CAN’T HAPPEN INTELLECTUALLY EITHER.”

@ 1h20m32s


“THIS IS THE THING WITH ALL OF THIS PROGRESSION (Love). YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO LEARN IT WITH YOUR MIND. YOU ARE GOING TO NEED TO EXPERIENCE IT TO LEARN IT”.

@ 1h22m46s


“WHEN WE TALK ABOUT LOVE, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AN EMOTION. AN EMOTION THAT OUR MINDS STILL REALLY DON’T UNDERSTAND. WE ARE ONLY GOING TO UNDERSTAND IT AT THE SOUL LEVEL, THIS THING CALLED LOVE.”

@ 1h23m05s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplewhat is lovesoul fooddivine love pathsoul condition6th spheresoul healingreincarnated jesuslessons of lovefeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godintellect vs emotionsspheres and dimensionssoul awakeningi want to know everythingprogression with mind vs soulmanufactured with mindlove the emotionlearning about loveexperience love to learn it

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket