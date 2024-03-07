Is There a Spheres Chart with Levels of Love to Go Through Each Sphere? Manufactured with Mind and Failure, Progression With Mind vs Soul, How Can We Learn About Love? What Is Love?

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/P5bglLEtU-c

20090926 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P1





Cut:

1h20m10s - 1h24m08s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************









“NONE OF THE PROGRESSION ABOVE THE 6th SPHERE CAN HAPPEN INTELLECTUALLY AND IN FACT THE MAJORITY OF PROGRESSION UNDERNEATH THE 6th SPHERE CAN’T HAPPEN INTELLECTUALLY EITHER.”

@ 1h20m32s





“THIS IS THE THING WITH ALL OF THIS PROGRESSION (Love). YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO LEARN IT WITH YOUR MIND. YOU ARE GOING TO NEED TO EXPERIENCE IT TO LEARN IT”.

@ 1h22m46s





“WHEN WE TALK ABOUT LOVE, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT AN EMOTION. AN EMOTION THAT OUR MINDS STILL REALLY DON’T UNDERSTAND. WE ARE ONLY GOING TO UNDERSTAND IT AT THE SOUL LEVEL, THIS THING CALLED LOVE.”

@ 1h23m05s



