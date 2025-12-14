FILL MY CUP I LIFT IT UP LORD - JOHN 4:13-14 (Acapella - Pleasant Hill Church of Christ [YT])

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note: 'fill my cup Lord' - can't pray it if your cup is already filled up with other things..
To the woman at the well:
John 4:13 Jesus answered and said unto her, Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again:
[14] But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.
sung by: Pleasant Hill Church of Christ [YT]