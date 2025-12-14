FILL MY CUP I LIFT IT UP LORD - JOHN 4:13-14 (Acapella - Pleasant Hill Church of Christ [YT])

Note: 'fill my cup Lord' - can't pray it if your cup is already filled up with other things..

***

To the woman at the well:

John 4:13 Jesus answered and said unto her, Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again:

[14] But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.

***

sung by: Pleasant Hill Church of Christ [YT]