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EXPOSED: Ukraine Lies and Propaganda to Deceive the Masses
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245 views • March 28, 2022
EXPOSED: Ukraine Lies and Propaganda to Deceive the Masses
The entirety of the Biden Regime is working hard to lie to the American people as the administration inches us closer to war with Russia. Mindy Robinson joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss her work in documenting every misdirection the Deep State and its affiliates have utilized as prime propaganda pieces. Robinson detailed the insanity of fact checkers, the censorship fueling the war in the States, and the collusion to establish anti-Russian sentiment
source:
StewPeters.tv
The entirety of the Biden Regime is working hard to lie to the American people as the administration inches us closer to war with Russia. Mindy Robinson joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss her work in documenting every misdirection the Deep State and its affiliates have utilized as prime propaganda pieces. Robinson detailed the insanity of fact checkers, the censorship fueling the war in the States, and the collusion to establish anti-Russian sentiment
source:
StewPeters.tv
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