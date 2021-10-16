© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buccs v Patriots "The Return", Cosmic Rewind, the 8th day/22nd day holiday, decoding and 22s
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • October 16, 2021
Discussed in this video:
Announcement 1: Our legacy YouTube site now has only one "public" video
Announcement 2: Our video library page is updated with tags
Shemini Atzeret - the 8th day/22nd day holiday
"I have stopped the time" "22 thousand kilometers from home" from "300 Days Alone"
Buccs vs Patriots "The Return" #12
Disney Epcot: "the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride will hit in 2022" - will launch in reverse!
Tax due: $22
Shop 'n Save ad: "Over $220 in eCoupon Savings is Available Now!"
Scripture reading
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Announcement 1: Our legacy YouTube site now has only one "public" video
Announcement 2: Our video library page is updated with tags
Shemini Atzeret - the 8th day/22nd day holiday
"I have stopped the time" "22 thousand kilometers from home" from "300 Days Alone"
Buccs vs Patriots "The Return" #12
Disney Epcot: "the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride will hit in 2022" - will launch in reverse!
Tax due: $22
Shop 'n Save ad: "Over $220 in eCoupon Savings is Available Now!"
Scripture reading
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.