[Jul 22, 2016 The Missing Peace in the Body (10K views on YouTube)

Jul 22, 2016 The Missing Peace in the Body
This is a mirror of a video originally hosted by Lex Meyer of UnlearnTheLies. This is an important message, we feel needs to be shared.
Division in the body of Messiah seems to be taking place all around. This division is robbing peace from the body. In this teaching we see four brothers in YHWH who love and respect each other greatly yet disagree on some rather big issues. However, despite their disagreements, they do not allow those differences to divide them. It is their prayer that you will make the time to watch this and join them in overcoming the enemy from needless division.
