[Jul 22, 2016 The Missing Peace in the Body (10K views on YouTube)

Jul 22, 2016 The Missing Peace in the Body
Rob Skiba
This is a mirror of a video originally hosted by Lex Meyer of UnlearnTheLies. This is an important message, we feel needs to be shared.
Division in the body of Messiah seems to be taking place all around. This division is robbing peace from the body. In this teaching we see four brothers in YHWH who love and respect each other greatly yet disagree on some rather big issues. However, despite their disagreements, they do not allow those differences to divide them. It is their prayer that you will make the time to watch this and join them in overcoming the enemy from needless division.

Visit the other guest's YouTube Channels:
Lex Meyer: https://www.youtube.com/user/lexbmeyer
Steve Moutria: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrwRLYg4dbkrxDbbnaQd48g
Zachery Bauer: https://www.youtube.com/user/thebirdbath

https://ephraimawakening.com
