The humanitarian grain corridor was used to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure - Sergei Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

“There were at least a few terrorist attacks. We had a maritime humanitarian corridor from Istanbul to Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny, through which ships could and should have passed safely. Which was not subjected to external force influence. But it was used, as we know, to organize terrorist attacks. It was the Crimean bridge, twice already, it was Sevastopol - remember October last year? - said the diplomat.