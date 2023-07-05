New Hope Episode 3

Our expert doctors and health coaches understand what's really going on with your health problems that many conventional doctors can't figure out… And they can help you heal just like Gloria did.

We're truly humbled to be working with the dedicated doctors that you’ll meet in this episode: Dr. Thomas E. Levy, Dr. Shankara Chetty, Dr. Henry Ealy, Dr. Pierre Kory, and natural health expert Robert Scott Bell… Who share their proven healing protocols that are safe, effective, and inexpensive…

And give you hope for a FULL recovery.