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Dr Mercola Interviews Alix Mayer Children's Health Defense About The COVID19 Vaccine Corruption
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61 views • December 27, 2021
Dr Mercola Interviews Alix Mayer Children's Health Defense About The COVID19 Vaccine Corruption
mercola
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/26/comirnaty-emergency-use-authorization.aspx
In this interview, Alix Mayer explains why our children are being so aggressively targeted for the COVID-19 injection even though they’re not at risk of serious SARS-CoV-2 infection, and clarifies the status of Comirnaty.
Mayer, board president of Children's Health Defense — California Chapter, is herself vaccine injured; not from the COVID jab, but from a series of vaccines she received 20 years ago. (Incidentally, Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family in the 5th generation descended from the original Oscar Mayer, a German immigrant who started as a butcher boy. Despite Mayer’s vaccine injury, her family does not share her views on vaccine safety issues.)
mercola
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/26/comirnaty-emergency-use-authorization.aspx
In this interview, Alix Mayer explains why our children are being so aggressively targeted for the COVID-19 injection even though they’re not at risk of serious SARS-CoV-2 infection, and clarifies the status of Comirnaty.
Mayer, board president of Children's Health Defense — California Chapter, is herself vaccine injured; not from the COVID jab, but from a series of vaccines she received 20 years ago. (Incidentally, Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family in the 5th generation descended from the original Oscar Mayer, a German immigrant who started as a butcher boy. Despite Mayer’s vaccine injury, her family does not share her views on vaccine safety issues.)
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