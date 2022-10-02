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timtruth Major Update From OBGYN Expert Dr James Thorp On Miscarriage And Other Problems PostVaccine
Tim Truthhttps://rumble.com/v1mcm6o-major-update-from-obgyn-expert-dr-james-thorp-on-miscarriages-and-other-pro.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/dr-james-thorp-vaccines-miscarriages-vaers:9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cqcuofb7sWg1/
Major Update From OBGYN Expert Dr James Thorp On Miscarriages And Other Problems Post-Vaccine