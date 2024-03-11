Create New Account
This Smells Like The French Revolution
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Legal Plunder: it is the criminalization of politics by perversion of law.

The destruction of lawful society is going to devour all of us.


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (10 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6348632069112

Keywords
rule of lawlibertydeep statepolice statecommunismsocialismdonald trumpmark levintyrannyinfiltrationabuse of powerlawlessnesssubversioninjusticecivil societylawfarefrench revolutiondestabilizationfrederic bastiatplunderone-party rule

