'I think Mossad told Trump - bury Epstein files or we bury you' - Judge Napolitano, George Galloway clip

Judge Napolitano: Mossad told Trump - bury Epstein files or we bury you

After the following video description, read : Cashbox for Mossad and DARPA? Israel, US plan $200M quantum, AI tech fund



“I think Trump’s name is on the list. I think Mossad knows it,” the veteran conservative commentator told George Galloway on his MOATS talk show.

Napolitano believes the Mossad conveyed this information to their "American stenographer," CIA director John Ratcliffe, who “whispered it in the president’s ear,” and that Trump is “terrified that this will come out, because he knows it will be the beginning of the end” for his presidency.



Cashbox for Mossad and DARPA? Israel, US plan $200M quantum, AI tech fund

The US and Israel are putting together a scarcely disguised, militarized, national security-oriented quantum computing and AI research fund, proposing a commitment of $100M from each side between 2026 and 2030 for collaborative projects.

Reporting in Israeli media leaves little doubt about the fund’s true purpose:

🔴 It’s being promoted jointly by pro-Israel lawmakers in US Congress and Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman, former head of Israeli military intelligence.

🔴 The fund’s publicly stated aims include “neutralizing Chinese ambitions in the quantum field through access to advanced hardware.”

🔴 Goals also include luring new countries into joining the Abraham Accords, presumably to ease regional security pressures on Israel and provide it and the US with access to any advanced tech research in Gulf countries.

🔴 Division of management between offices in Tel Aviv and Arlington, Virginia – known as Mossad-Pentagon/NSA hubs

🔴 Obsession with “quantum sovereignty” further signals potential links to national security agendas.

🔴 Israel gains the opportunity to tap into US Chips Act cash.

🔴 Quantum computing and advanced AI have an array of military applications, including advanced cryptography-breaking and sophisticated surveillance.

