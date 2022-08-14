SEWER DISEASE SURVEILLANCE IS SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN SHIT FICTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
May 2022 Paper that discloses method might work -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35065122/
Proof the May 2022 paper is bullshit -
https://viroliegy.com/2022/01/22/how-accurate-and-reliable-are-genomes/
Aug 2020 - Proof on a plane is admittedly not possible -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32662867/
Aug 2020 Australian gambling method - 3 wrongs = right
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32387778/
The "Monte Carlo Method" locking down millions -
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/112514/monte-carlo-simulation-basics.asp
FREEMASON SEWAGE MODELLING LOCK-DOWN - My video from April/22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HcNp5BGOU9fp/
Mirrored - Remarque 88