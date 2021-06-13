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Ep9 - Living Life more Fully by Confronting
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11 views • June 13, 2021
First 3 chapters of my new book 'Free Range Humans' is available for free here https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free/
Holistic Health Coaching - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/holistic-coaching/
Video description: In our modern western world, most people move through their lives avoiding the topic of death as much as possible. The problem with this is that we then proceed as if it doesn't really happen, and we are rarely present and take for granted all of the magical things in our lives.
Please connect with me on social media
Telegram - https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
Holistic Health Coaching - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/holistic-coaching/
Video description: In our modern western world, most people move through their lives avoiding the topic of death as much as possible. The problem with this is that we then proceed as if it doesn't really happen, and we are rarely present and take for granted all of the magical things in our lives.
Please connect with me on social media
Telegram - https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
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