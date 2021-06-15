G7 Focuses on Efforts to Counter China’s Growing Threat and Human Rights Abuses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
06/12/2021 Reuters：G7 summit focuses on efforts to counter China’s growing influence, offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival the Belt and Road initiative. Meanwhile, G7 leaders have reached consensus on the need for a shared approach to China selling exports at unfairly low prices and its human rights abuses.