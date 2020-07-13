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He That Hath the MARK Rev. 13:17
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50 views • July 13, 2020
Rev.13:17, "and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name."
'The Beast' is a spirit that indwells a corporate body of people. Just like Jesus became a life-giving spirit that indwells His corporate body which is made up of His people. The members of the body of the Beast worship him. (Rev. 13) He has authority over them but the Lord has authority over His people. The Lord's body has His mark; His nature, character, and authority, and the Beast's body have his mark which is his (the devils)nature and character.
Those who have the renewed mind of Christ and the Word of God ruling their minds and their works have the mark of the Lord. They have the image of Christ. The people that make up the body of the Beast are in the image of the beast that comes from the bottomless pit. They have the mind of the Beast.
Join David Eells, and learn more about how we can know and recognize what the mark is...
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
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🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
'The Beast' is a spirit that indwells a corporate body of people. Just like Jesus became a life-giving spirit that indwells His corporate body which is made up of His people. The members of the body of the Beast worship him. (Rev. 13) He has authority over them but the Lord has authority over His people. The Lord's body has His mark; His nature, character, and authority, and the Beast's body have his mark which is his (the devils)nature and character.
Those who have the renewed mind of Christ and the Word of God ruling their minds and their works have the mark of the Lord. They have the image of Christ. The people that make up the body of the Beast are in the image of the beast that comes from the bottomless pit. They have the mind of the Beast.
Join David Eells, and learn more about how we can know and recognize what the mark is...
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
Keywords
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