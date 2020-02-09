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The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 5 )The Virgin Birth Exposed
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17 views • February 09, 2020
The Lying Pen of the Scribes Part 5 The Virgin Birth Exposed
In Part 5 of the series we will dig deep into the alleged centuries old Virgin Birth story that has been perpetrated by the so called powers thst be since the 4th century into the present day.
We conduct an eye opening and breath taking meticulous biblical breakdown to uncover the tracks of The Lying Pen of the Scribes.
We will show and prove how the Roman Nicea's Scribes covertly hide these clues within the precepts of the Bible and played a shell game between the english translations opposed to what we find in original language of the Hebrew.
We also expose the hidden agenda behind historical motive and the unveiling of why the powers that should have never been would create the fabrication of the "Virgin Birth".
Stay Tuned! Get your Concordance's out!
Please take notes.
Remember to please DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
This series is one of the Most Important hidden truth's on earth.
Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you. Share it with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator.
Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter
Special thanks to brother Chaazawam for this detailed and so important biblical study.
ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!
PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!
In Part 5 of the series we will dig deep into the alleged centuries old Virgin Birth story that has been perpetrated by the so called powers thst be since the 4th century into the present day.
We conduct an eye opening and breath taking meticulous biblical breakdown to uncover the tracks of The Lying Pen of the Scribes.
We will show and prove how the Roman Nicea's Scribes covertly hide these clues within the precepts of the Bible and played a shell game between the english translations opposed to what we find in original language of the Hebrew.
We also expose the hidden agenda behind historical motive and the unveiling of why the powers that should have never been would create the fabrication of the "Virgin Birth".
Stay Tuned! Get your Concordance's out!
Please take notes.
Remember to please DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
This series is one of the Most Important hidden truth's on earth.
Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you. Share it with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator.
Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter
Special thanks to brother Chaazawam for this detailed and so important biblical study.
ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!
PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!
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