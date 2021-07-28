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Yuri Bezmenov: ESP & Mind Control Explained [26.07.2021]
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33 views • July 28, 2021
Extrasensory perception or ESP, also called sixth sense, includes claimed reception of information not gained through the recognized physical senses, but sensed with the mind.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extrasensory_perception
131 Views premiered Jul 26, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
1.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3ib_OuVvy0E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extrasensory_perception
131 Views premiered Jul 26, 2021
Yuri Bezmenov
1.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3ib_OuVvy0E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
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