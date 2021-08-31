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2 Cool Acoustic Licks
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84 views • August 31, 2021
Acoustic Guitar Toolkit
https://guitarcontrol.com/acoustic-guitar-toolkit/?gl=612ccf9d8ebf587e5d7b23d1
Sol Gives you Everything You Need to Transform Yourself into a Well-rounded Acoustic Guitar Master.
You’ll learn how to play at least 4 different genre styles, plus dead-simple strumming patterns, lightning-fast licks, and everything in between — a real “smorgasbord” of killer techniques you can add to your repertoire.
https://guitarcontrol.com/acoustic-guitar-toolkit/?gl=612ccf9d8ebf587e5d7b23d1
Sol Gives you Everything You Need to Transform Yourself into a Well-rounded Acoustic Guitar Master.
You’ll learn how to play at least 4 different genre styles, plus dead-simple strumming patterns, lightning-fast licks, and everything in between — a real “smorgasbord” of killer techniques you can add to your repertoire.
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