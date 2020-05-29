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Hydroxychloroquine given to 40000 healthcare workers (May 21, 2020)
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22 views • May 29, 2020
Viewed on BBC in UK:
Hydroxychloroquine will be given to 40000 healthcare workers around the world that have been in contact with COVID-19 patients. Also, president Trump taking it as a preventative measure.
Posted on May 21, 2020 on
https://twitter.com/DavidLaine/status/1263376795681853440
Hydroxychloroquine will be given to 40000 healthcare workers around the world that have been in contact with COVID-19 patients. Also, president Trump taking it as a preventative measure.
Posted on May 21, 2020 on
https://twitter.com/DavidLaine/status/1263376795681853440
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