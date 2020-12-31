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LIVE PEACEFUL PROTEST: New Year's Eve At The W Hotel In Austin, Texas – 11PM
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132 views • December 31, 2020
Join Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer tonight in Downtown Austin as they ring in 2021 by protesting against Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s dictatorial edicts locking down restaurants and bars.
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