14/10/22 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY 27080, MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 788913

BARON HOP TI.



TARGETED 24/7

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣IT ALL STARTED THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE (ETAL LANE) IN PERSON 18 YEARS AGO COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.



18/10/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY 27108, MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 411524, G-BGBG 27111



16/10/22 G-POLA UNSFAE FLY 27091, MISCONDUCT REF 676034, G-CGKY (THOMAS ALEXANDER) 27095, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY 27097, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 377944



14/10/22 G-GSYS SPY PLANE OVERHEAD VERY NOISY, G-BPHI GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY 27081



⁣I have been arrested many times by the Police on trumped up allegations, put in mental hospitals twice against my will, while in custody 30 hours not allowed to see solicitors!



Police come around steal all electronics say I have been sending malicious communications (in their own word suspicion of a crime) and they can never prove it. I.e. I won a case in front of a Jury a formal not guilty verdict of not sending a former MC. I also showed police up in court and proved they were terrorizing me with helicopters the High Command NP were ordering NPAS to buzz overhead (wherever I ventured to) usually at 20m Alt doing 150mph that's categorised as unsafe flying according to the CAA.



⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police ie vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



There was never a blip for a Police helicopter on flightradar24 (Another unlawful arrest and detained under the mental health act against my will in a mental hospital.)



While I was in custody, Police PC 2909 also wiped photographic data from 9 SD 64 gig cards evidence video and photographic of low fly breaching aircraft all SD cards now are blank. The airport police attempted to cover up crimes committed against myself.



Police said I had been sending malicious communications. I said to my Solicitor while under the section ask the police for evidence of me sending MC.

My instructions to solicitor were: Ask Northumbria police for a stack

path of information an IP address for the so-called malicious emails. They the Police could not prove it was me or could even be me who sent Malicious communications next day was released from the asylum after 14 days.



I was informed just prior to being released by Consultant Gee in the Shore drift hospital that the Police were not taking any further action myself. re malicious communications.



I could not contact any person while in hospital for I had no cell phone. I knew my mother would become concerned about my whereabouts for she had not heard from me for 10 days she rang the police the police put in a missing person. Police order my house to be broken into they later call my distraught mother and tell her I was not there. (a neighbour recently told me armed police arrived at my home to break and enter)



When I arrived home after picking up new keys from Etal Lane police station (I was threatened by the Seargent he mentioned I had made threats against the police) it looked like I had been burgled the police must have switched my heating on to maximum and all my house plants died from extreme heat exposure



Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 19,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000 IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.



Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.



⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter.



