🚀💥First Minutes After the Morning Arrival in Krivoy Rog - Rescue of UKR Security Forces & NATO Officers Holding a Meeting?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
952 Subscribers
190 views
Published 19 hours ago

🇷🇺🚀💥🇺🇦Video of the first minutes after the morning arrival in Krivoy Rog, as a result of which one person was killed and 72 were wounded according to aukroReich officials.

The video was published in the patrol police Telegram channel.

On September 8, a Russian Kh-50 cruise missile struck the police department in the city of Krivoy Rog. The Russian forces conducted the attack at the moment when Ukrainian security forces and NATO officers were holding a meeting there. 

Found that last bit at:  https://english.pravda.ru/news/hotspots/157608-krispy_rog_strike/





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

