🇷🇺🚀💥🇺🇦Video of the first minutes after the morning arrival in Krivoy Rog, as a result of which one person was killed and 72 were wounded according to aukroReich officials.
The video was published in the patrol police Telegram channel.
On September 8, a Russian Kh-50 cruise missile struck the police department in the city of Krivoy Rog. The Russian forces conducted the attack at the moment when Ukrainian security forces and NATO officers were holding a meeting there.
Found that last bit at: https://english.pravda.ru/news/hotspots/157608-krispy_rog_strike/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.