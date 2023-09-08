🇷🇺🚀💥🇺🇦Video of the first minutes after the morning arrival in Krivoy Rog, as a result of which one person was killed and 72 were wounded according to aukroReich officials.

The video was published in the patrol police Telegram channel.

On September 8, a Russian Kh-50 cruise missile struck the police department in the city of Krivoy Rog. The Russian forces conducted the attack at the moment when Ukrainian security forces and NATO officers were holding a meeting there.

Found that last bit at: https://english.pravda.ru/news/hotspots/157608-krispy_rog_strike/











