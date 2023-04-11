Create New Account
Beltane Border Morris dancing Huntress in Cawsand
Warlord
Published a day ago

When invaders banned us from carrying weapons a skilled martial art was disguised in a dance.

Blacked out faces to hide identity, and camouflage so the assassins could escape unseen after a hit

I was contacted by a Morris dancer she said  that what I had said here was mere rumour, speculation and it was not about striking death blows with a club. Its just a folk dance

Black lives mater call the Dancers raysis and many dancing groups have been forced to quite

blackwhitereplacement

