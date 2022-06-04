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A funny parody based on Darwin's method (natural selection)
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1947 views • June 04, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJoLSfwGDO0
(subtitles)
"Girls, why are we sitting 3 kilometers for a while"
Quiet, there is a natural selection.
Crazy video humor.
Short amateur, but professionally filmed, film about the well-known factor in evolution. A worthy comedy with elements of an action movie, where the action takes place in a certain environment: on the tiled shore of one of the most mysterious pools somewhere in our country in 2010. The object, located on one side of the pool, is the only vector of claims of two dreaming competitors in its number. None of them has a clear advantage over each other. Classic triangle, gentlemen. Who will emerge victorious in this situation? In equal conditions, with a limited time of 2 minutes (the length of the film), the rivals will prove themselves, and the viewer will see the colors and instincts of the blind automatic process in the comedy "Quiet, natural selection is underway." Thank you for watching, stay positive and smile to yourself)
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
(subtitles)
"Girls, why are we sitting 3 kilometers for a while"
Quiet, there is a natural selection.
Crazy video humor.
Short amateur, but professionally filmed, film about the well-known factor in evolution. A worthy comedy with elements of an action movie, where the action takes place in a certain environment: on the tiled shore of one of the most mysterious pools somewhere in our country in 2010. The object, located on one side of the pool, is the only vector of claims of two dreaming competitors in its number. None of them has a clear advantage over each other. Classic triangle, gentlemen. Who will emerge victorious in this situation? In equal conditions, with a limited time of 2 minutes (the length of the film), the rivals will prove themselves, and the viewer will see the colors and instincts of the blind automatic process in the comedy "Quiet, natural selection is underway." Thank you for watching, stay positive and smile to yourself)
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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