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Russian Vostok Group Continuing to smash the enemy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Continuing to smash the enemy

Servicemen of the 430th Motorised Rifle Regiment assigned to the 29th Combined Arms Army (Vostok Group of Forces) liberated Lesnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region.

▫️ Assault detachments have mopped up a chain of AFU strongholds with an area of more than 10 square kilometres.

💥 The enemy lost:

▫️ over ten motor vehicles.
▫️ more than 30 heavy hexacopters,
▫️ up to two platoons.

🤝 Servicemembers conducted operations and controlled of fire support relying on organic Russian-made communication systems.

📍 The Vostok Group of Forces continues to develop offensive north of Aleksandrograd on right bank of Volchya River.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Сводка for the morning of May 29, 2026

▪️In the Yaroslavl region, after a drone attack, traffic was blocked on the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow at the intersection of Moscow Prospect and South-West Ring Road. In the Volgograd region, a residential multi-story building on Vershinin Street was hit. At least 10 explosions were heard in the southern and central parts of Volgograd. In the Rostov region, more than 80 drones were destroyed.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Reni (Odessa region) and Poltava.

▪️In the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Solovyevka in the Klimovsky district, and a civilian was killed.

▪️In the Sumy region, our assault units of the "North" Group have advanced up to 900 meters on 21 sectors, and firefights are ongoing in Ivolzhansk, Kondratovka, Pisarevka and the surrounding areas.
In Kondratovka, the enemy is trying to hold on by transferring the most combat-ready assault groups to the contact line. In the Krasnopolsky district, there are firefights between the settlements of Lesnoye and Taratutino.

▪️In the Belgorod region, a man was injured in a drone strike on a cargo truck in the Komsomolsky settlement. In the Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement of the Shebekino district, a soldier of the "Orlan" unit was injured by shrapnel while repelling an FPV drone attack. In the Malomikhailovka settlement of the Shebekino district, a drone attacked a passenger car, and a civilian was injured.

▪️In the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Novovasilyevka

▪️On the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Novovasilyevka

▪️On the Dobropillarsk direction, battles are ongoing for Vasilyevka and on the approaches to Mirny.

▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" Group is advancing into the enemy's defensive positions northwest of the village of Alexandrograd, conducting offensive actions in the forest area towards the village of Lesnoye: the consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river are continuing.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, battles are ongoing near Primorsk and Stepnogorsk. Footage of the destruction of enemy equipment north of Stepnogorsk is being published. The enemy continues to target our energy infrastructure. Power outages have affected a significant part of the Zaporizhia region.

▪️In the Kherson region, a man was injured in a drone strike between Lyubimovka and Kakhovka. In Novaya Mayachka of the Aleshkinsky district, a man was injured in a drone attack on a passenger car. Many villages are under enemy attack.

The situation report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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