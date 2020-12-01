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100) Dr Peter McCullough at US Senate about academic malfeasance
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175 views • December 01, 2020
Dr Peter McCullough at US Senate about fraudulent papers, published by individuals interested in doing evil to the world with respect to HCQ.
Full credits to wolfgang wind channel:
Dr Peter McCullough at US Senate | 27/11/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiNoeUytIJI
Full credits to wolfgang wind channel:
Dr Peter McCullough at US Senate | 27/11/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiNoeUytIJI
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