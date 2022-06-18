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Your Father has told you to "Fear NOT!"
What does that mean?
It means to be FEARLESS! Like Jason Whitlock is when it counts!
Isaiah 41:10 - Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
1 John 4:4 - Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.
Check out Fearless with Jason Whitlock!