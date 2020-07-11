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Valkoisen talon videovuoto koronaviruksesta
PetriPaavola
PetriPaavola
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188 views • July 11, 2020
Valkoisen talon video vuoto koronaviruksesta. Tämä video paljastaa meille mielenkiintoisia asioita, joka myös todistaa sen, että tämä koronavirus tapaus on liioiteltu ja ylimitoitettu. Ja itse uskon, että tämän homman takana on valmistelut uuden maailmanjärjestyksen asettamiseksi maan päälle.

Transcription:
You can take off the mask Doug,
Doug voit ottaa maskin pois.

the base mortality rate's like point 1 to point 3 according to USC."
USC:n mukaan kuolleisuusaste on 0,1- 0,3.

"Is it really? That's reassuring."
Onko todellakin? Se on rauhoittavaa.

"Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
Kaikki ovat täällä kuitenkin rokotettuja.

"USC in LA county public health has come out with a study.
USC Los Angelesin piirikunnan julkiselta terveydeltä on tullut tutkimus.

They found that there's 7,000 cases in California, but they really believe that there are anywhere between 221,000 to 442,000 people who were infected.

He sanoivat löytäneensä 7000 tapausta Kaliforniassa, mutta oikeasti he uskovat, että on siellä on 221 000 - 442 000 tartunnan saanutta ihmistä.

"Really?" "Yeah." "So that makes it zero point 1 to zero point 3?" "Yup."
Todellakin? Joo. Joten se tekee 0.1 - 0.3? Jep.

"Is the study come out - inaudible - ?" "Yeah, just came in today."
Onko tämä tutkimus ilmestynyt? Joo, se tuli tänään.

"So it suggests that the case fatality rate is about of a tenth of what it seems to be."
Se viittaa siihen, että tapausten kuolleisuusaste on noin kymmenesosa siitä mitä se näyttää olevan.

"Puts it right in line with the flu."
Se on linjassa flunssan kanssa.

"Yeah exactly that's what it is, the flu."
Jep, juuri niin, sitä se on flunssaa.

"So it's a hoax!" "I don't think it's a hoax."
Joten se on huijaus! En usko, että se on huijaus.

"Ha ha ha." "Ha ha ha ha."

Video on julkaistu alunperin 22.4.2020 Y_ _ tube kanavalta, josta se poistettiin nettisensuurin takia.
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valkoisen talon videovuotovalkoinen talo koronaviruskoronavirus amerikka
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