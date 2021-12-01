Excellent Must-See Video - THE DOT - By Larken Rose

The insane mind of the Statist=I don't trust the average person to make his own choices. I therefore want everyone subjugating his own judgment to that of an external law-making authority. But that authority can't just be arbitrary and unlimited, so I want the common people--who themselves can't be trusted--to choose other people to be the authority. That way all the people who would behave like violent, wild animals can select the best and brightest among them to force the rest to behave in a proper manner. Because while I don't trust the average person to run his own life, I do trust him to choose someone to run everyone else's life. Because I am a statist. And I haven't gotten around to questioning all the patently insane bullshit I was taught when growing up.

The System Must be Completely Destroyed and Reinvented for the Benefit of Everyone.

“The religion of “authority” is based upon the Illusion and Falsehood that some are Masters, who may set arbitrary dictates which are not based in Morality and enforced by violence,while others are Slaves who have a “moral obligation” to obey the arbitrary dictates set by the Masters. That is what the BELIEF in “authority” IS. This is not my OPINION of what it is, THAT IS WHAT IT IS, and this is a Falsehood. It does not exist in Reality, it is an Illusion, it is a mental construct of an imbalanced Mind and an imbalanced Psyche. And the biggest Manifestation of this universal world Religion called the BELIEF in “authority” is Government.”

One does not simply rage against the machine by voting for the machine,in a machine,made by the machine. Government is a Parasitic Jesuit free masonic mind fuck slavery system that uses it's slaves to finance their perpetual advancing global prison planet police state agenda for complete control.

It’s sad when truthers have to wake up other truthers, but it’s always been that way. Truthers get duped by lies all the time.The biggest problem is that you’re still a statist. You still worship government and want to be ruled. You want to be saved. Because you're lost.You Silly Folks Look To these Parasite POLITICIANS To Solve Your Problems,When it is the Same Parasite POLITICIANS that Create Your Problems You seek Solutions for. You want Trump to be this savior for you, this false Hollywood idol. NO GOOD MAN WANTS TO RULE OVER OTHERS. Is that really so hard to understand? The CULT of Government=Team/party A-asshole and Team/party B-Butt hole argue on how to get everyone to be[[[ forced]]] into the Agendas of the winning Team/party..and neither Team/party can see they are just CUCKS in a retarded Game

Dear Statist,Your favorite presidential candidate, if elected, would oversee and lead the system that would demand money from you, and hurt you if you don't pay up. He would head the hierarchy that would cage you if you disobeyed whatever "laws" the ruling class issues, and would, if all else fails, kill you if you resist. That demonstrates that your LIFE matters far less to him than your OBEDIENCE. He would, quite literally, rather you be dead than free...And you are trying to put him into power...What does that say about you?

Voting is the Adult Version of Writing a Letter to Santa-