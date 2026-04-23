🚨Israel kills another journalist in Lebanon, in deliberate precision strike - yesterday

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🚨 Israel kills another journalist in Lebanon — deliberate precision strike
Journalist Amal Khalil and her colleague Zeinab Faraj were covering the aftermath of an initial Israeli airstrike in al‑Tiri, southern Lebanon.
🔴 Then a second strike hit the car they were in. Two people inside were killed instantly.
🔴 Amal and Zeinab fled the burning vehicle and took shelter in a nearby house.
🔴 Then Israel struck the house, severely injuring Zeinab and trapping Amal Khalil under rubble.
Rescue teams were denied access — the IDF says they didn't block them, but live fire kept rescuers away for hours. Zeinab survived with serious head injuries.
💀 15 journalists have now been killed in Lebanon since October 7, 2023.
Adding:
🚨🔥 House Oversight chair says some members open to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell
Rep. James Comer tells Politico that a pardon for Maxwell is on the table — if she testifies about Jeffrey Epstein.
"A lot of people do" see it as a favorable deal, Comer said.