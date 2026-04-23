🚨Israel kills another journalist in Lebanon, in deliberate precision strike - yesterday

🚨 Israel kills another journalist in Lebanon — deliberate precision strike

Journalist Amal Khalil and her colleague Zeinab Faraj were covering the aftermath of an initial Israeli airstrike in al‑Tiri, southern Lebanon.

🔴 Then a second strike hit the car they were in. Two people inside were killed instantly.

🔴 Amal and Zeinab fled the burning vehicle and took shelter in a nearby house.

🔴 Then Israel struck the house, severely injuring Zeinab and trapping Amal Khalil under rubble.

Rescue teams were denied access — the IDF says they didn't block them, but live fire kept rescuers away for hours. Zeinab survived with serious head injuries.

💀 15 journalists have now been killed in Lebanon since October 7, 2023.

Adding:

🚨🔥 House Oversight chair says some members open to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

Rep. James Comer tells Politico that a pardon for Maxwell is on the table — if she testifies about Jeffrey Epstein.

"A lot of people do" see it as a favorable deal, Comer said.