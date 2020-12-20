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In 2016 Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukranian Prosecutor Fired
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85 views • December 20, 2020
The date typo on the opening screen is corrected below:
In 2016 Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, in his investigation of corruption involving Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company, identified Hunter Biden as the recipient of over $3,000,000 from the company.
Not wanting this corruption exposed, Joe Biden swung into action, using US loan guarantees as hostage while demanding Skokin be fired.
Amazingly, Joe Biden brags about his actions in this matter.
How can anyone call this a conspiracy theory when he literally brags about it in broad daylight? The MSM are either shameless liars or astoundingly inept.
Note: Washington Post "confirms" that Joe Biden never did this.
Note: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says this video doesn't exist.
"Son of a Bitch.... He got fired.. " Laughing..
Video copied from https://youtu.be/UXA--dj2-CY
In 2016 Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, in his investigation of corruption involving Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company, identified Hunter Biden as the recipient of over $3,000,000 from the company.
Not wanting this corruption exposed, Joe Biden swung into action, using US loan guarantees as hostage while demanding Skokin be fired.
Amazingly, Joe Biden brags about his actions in this matter.
How can anyone call this a conspiracy theory when he literally brags about it in broad daylight? The MSM are either shameless liars or astoundingly inept.
Note: Washington Post "confirms" that Joe Biden never did this.
Note: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says this video doesn't exist.
"Son of a Bitch.... He got fired.. " Laughing..
Video copied from https://youtu.be/UXA--dj2-CY
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