BRICS KILLS DOLLAR

Don't know what BRICS is? Don't know why it's uber important to know? Well tune in to this episode for a brief explanation, how it affects us and why it's actually happening





BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652

BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk



