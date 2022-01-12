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ASESINATO EN MASAS PREMEDITADO - PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER
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62 views • January 12, 2022
Dosis Letales Experimentales Intencionadas - Experimental Lethal Doses Intentionally
Hague - International Criminal Court
https://www.icc-cpi.int
Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.wiki.ng/en/wiki/who-is-dr-reiner-fuellmich-details-to-know-about-645742
Sam White
https://www.drsamwhite.com/about/
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/962368
winning his case https://twitter.com/pjhlaw/status/1466718314760134660
Dipali Ojha, head of the Indian Bar Association
https://thewhistleblowernewsroom.podbean.com/e/the-whistleblower-newsroom-dipali-ojha-head-of-the-indian-bar-association-060421/
https://www.facebook.com/RajivMalhotra.Official/videos/indian-bar-association-vs-who-adv-dipali-ojha-with-rajiv-malhotra/1032112187523253/
stew Peters show – intentionally experimental lethal doses
https://www.brighteon.com/9a45a7a0-e260-4a6c-a251-2b4c139dd211
One America Insurance Company – 40% death increase
https://www.brighteon.com/ed47bfe2-46ea-4bd6-aba4-d7db26a48d89
Hague - International Criminal Court
https://www.icc-cpi.int
Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.wiki.ng/en/wiki/who-is-dr-reiner-fuellmich-details-to-know-about-645742
Sam White
https://www.drsamwhite.com/about/
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/962368
winning his case https://twitter.com/pjhlaw/status/1466718314760134660
Dipali Ojha, head of the Indian Bar Association
https://thewhistleblowernewsroom.podbean.com/e/the-whistleblower-newsroom-dipali-ojha-head-of-the-indian-bar-association-060421/
https://www.facebook.com/RajivMalhotra.Official/videos/indian-bar-association-vs-who-adv-dipali-ojha-with-rajiv-malhotra/1032112187523253/
stew Peters show – intentionally experimental lethal doses
https://www.brighteon.com/9a45a7a0-e260-4a6c-a251-2b4c139dd211
One America Insurance Company – 40% death increase
https://www.brighteon.com/ed47bfe2-46ea-4bd6-aba4-d7db26a48d89
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