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THE TIME IS AT HAND TO GIVE UP THE GNOSTIC BIBLES OF MEN
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32 views • December 28, 2021
Can you now believe that the second coming of the Lord is at hand? By identifying Satan as the man of sin, the Lord is now telling humanity that His second coming is at hand! Satan, the prince of the power of the air, has been ruling over the world with denominational bibles - the wisdom from below James 3:15; John 12:31. In about 2062AD Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12 the Prince of Peace will again rule over the world with the restored Bible Judas 3; John 12:31; Dan. 2:44.
Randall Kent Maxwell, 806-416-0747 leave a message. For the latest edition on the Commentary on the Royal New Testament in hardback 1 Cor. 13:9-12, send a check or money order payable to Randall Maxwell for $45.00 to 16462 Highway 203 Wellington Texas 79095 or visit https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
Randall Kent Maxwell, 806-416-0747 leave a message. For the latest edition on the Commentary on the Royal New Testament in hardback 1 Cor. 13:9-12, send a check or money order payable to Randall Maxwell for $45.00 to 16462 Highway 203 Wellington Texas 79095 or visit https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
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