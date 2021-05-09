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Emision 1 ABRIR ES VIVIR | 1.Liderazgo Autoritario - Alfonso Longo
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11 views • May 09, 2021
Entrevistamos a Alfonso Longo; ingeniero industrial, consultor, asesor de estrategia y experto en organización y cambio cultural.
Analiza y expone la gestión de la crisis sanitaria actual como un proyecto de Ingeniería Social. En este primer volumen, introduce el concepto de Liderazgo Autoritario o Autocrático.
Analiza y expone la gestión de la crisis sanitaria actual como un proyecto de Ingeniería Social. En este primer volumen, introduce el concepto de Liderazgo Autoritario o Autocrático.
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