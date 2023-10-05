THE MARKET CRASH IS SLOWLY HAPPENING NOW!

DON'T BE FOOLED! THERE'S NO WAY IN HELL OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT CAN KEEP THIS INSANE SPENDING GOING MUCH LONGER. CREDIT CARD CHARGES COLLAPSED IN SEPTEMBER. BIDEN HAS GONE INSANE PRINTING FREE MONEY AND HALF OF AMERICA NOT WORKING ANYMORE. IF AMERICANS THINK THERE'S A TAX BASE ANYMORE THEY'RE INSANE. AMERICA IS MORE LIKE 1,000 TRILLION IN DEBT TODAY. THE GOVERNMENT AND THE SATANIC ELITE KNOW THE MARKET COULD VERY WELL FLIP THIS MONTH AND THAT'S WHY THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT THE INSANE MONEY PRINTING. HAVE YOU PREPPED OR WILL YOU'LL BE LIVING IN THE DIRTY STREETS OF AMERICA THIS WINTER WHILE THE ILLEGALS ARE IN WARM HOTEL ROOMS DAH! WAKEUP!