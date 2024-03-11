Simple Contrasts

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
35 views
Published 14 hours ago

WATCH:

The Next [Bidan] Tax Increase

GM Doesn’t Tell The Truth About EVs

Let’s See You Get A Job With These Titles


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 11 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4ikv6u-bidens-most-disgraceful-moment-ep.-2205-03112024.html

Keywords
taxationdonald trumpgovernment spendingdan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenliberalismgreen new dealracketeeringbig governmentleftismenergy efficiencytax increaseelectric carelectric vehiclemoney pitwokeismkleptocracygreen new scamemily wilsontransgender pronounfake pronoun

