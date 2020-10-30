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Haven't Voted Yet? Listen to Mark Levin's Rant on What's at Stake In This Election
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92 views • October 30, 2020
Yes, the Presidency is the big prize, but should the Democrats take over both Houses that won't matter. Conservatives need both Houses. Mark Levin pulls no punches and tells the people what is at stake if the Dems get in power. Everything we value is on the ballot. It's all hands on deck and Mark explains why and why those who value freedom need to vote.
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https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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